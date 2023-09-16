'Standing example for incorruptible': Chandrababu will come out clean, says Nara Lokesh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday came out strongly in support of his father and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to judicial custody, and said that his father will come out clean in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh said, "Justice is being delayed but justice cannot be denied. Mr Naidu will come out clean and he will be a standing example for an incorruptible politician."

Nara Lokesh who came to New Delhi to garner support for his father said that there was a need to educate the nation on the injustice being done to Chandrababu Naidu by the government of Andhra Pradesh.

He said, "All the national leaders have expressed solidarity with former CM Naidu. Absolute power tends to lead a person towards corruption and corrupt people usually send honest people to jail and that has happened in the case of Naidu. The government of Andhra Pradesh has not been able to establish any money trail to Naidu. The state government has used its absolute power to put him behind bars. I have all the documents to prove that there was no scam in the skill development project in the state of Andhra Pradesh. I have every document available with me to prove that the current administration with mala fide intention foisted false cases against our leader."

Nara Lokesh said that on Friday his father met actor and politician Pawan Kalyan and it was decided that they should work together in the interest of the state.

He further said, "The CID chief till today has not been able to establish any money trail against Naidu or the accounts of his family members. Naidu or his family members have not committed any crime in this case."

Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

Earlier, TDP workers held a protest on Monday in Chittoor against the arrest and judicial custody of the TDP chief in the alleged skill development case.

The case in which Naidu is arrested pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials.

The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore.

