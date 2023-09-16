Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MPs to raise Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in Parliament

Published: 16th September 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 09:33 AM

TDP General secretary Nara Lokesh | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the special session of Parliament will commence on September 18, the TDP has decided to raise the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam case in Parliament.

“No doubt, our MPs as well as MPs of other parties, who extended solidarity to Naidu, will definitely raise the arrest of the former chief minister in the ensuing session of Parliament,” a TDP leader told TNIE.

“Though the visit of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to Delhi is intended for legal consultations in connection with the cases filed against Naidu and to take the illegal arrest of the TDP supremo to the people through national media, he is likely to meet leaders of various political parties to garner their support for his father,” TDP sources said.

Naidu, who was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in the skill development corporation scam case on September 9, is now lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting will be held under the chairmanship of party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday in the absence of the party president. The TDP has three MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

On day two of his visit to Delhi, Lokesh, besides being busy giving interviews to national media, also held consultations with legal luminaries in Naidu’s case. It is learnt that Lokesh tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. As Shah is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad on Saturday, the sources said Lokesh may call on the Home Minister in the meantime if he gets an appointment, to explain that the YSRC government arrested Naidu in a ‘fake case’ out of political vendetta.

