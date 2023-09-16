YSRC urges CEC to look into decline in electors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Friday urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC) to inquire into the large fluctuations in number of registered electors in Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2023.

In a representation to the CEO, YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said as per the general expectations, the number of registered electors should increase over time due to population growth and the inclusion of citizens who attain the age of 18.

“The data, however, reveals a contrasting picture,’’ Nani said and submitted the details. In 2014, there were 3,68,26,744 registered electors in the State and by 2019, the number had increased to 3,98,34,776, marking a significant growth of 30,08,032. “Surprisingly, in 2023 (as of March 31, 2023), the registered electors count has decreased to 3,97,96,678, indicating a reduction of 38,098 electors,’’ Nani explained.

He said the 8.1% increase in the number of electors from 2014 to 2019 was in line with the expected population growth and the inclusion of eligible voters. However, the decrease of 0.09% in the number of electors from 2019 to 2023 has raised concern. The former minister urged the Election Commission to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

