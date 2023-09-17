Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate Rs 650-crore Srinivasa Sethu Expressway  

As per initial plans, the flyover was designed in a manner that it would connect to Alipiri, the entrance of the Srivari temple at the foothills of Tirumala.

A bird’s eye view of Srinivasa Sethu in Tirupati. The `650-crore flyover is expected to ease traffic woes in the rapidly growing temple town | Express

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to inaugurate the Srinivasa Sethu flyover, built at a cost of Rs 650 crore in Tirupati, on September 18 (Monday). Srinivasa Sethu - initially named Garuda Varadhi - was proposed keeping in mind the rapid growth of the temple town as well as the growing footfalls of devotees to visit the Srivari temple.

The flyover connects the airport road, Chennai and Bengaluru highways to Kapilatheertham, which is just 250 metres from Alipiri at the foothills of Tirumala. While the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) provided 67% of the total cost of the Central government project, Tirupati Smart City Corporation extended the remaining 33%.

As per initial plans, the flyover was designed in a manner that it would connect to Alipiri, the entrance of the Srivari temple at the foothills of Tirumala. However, the present government revised the design.
People coming from Hyderabad and the north side of Tirupati can enter from one arm of the flyover which is towards Renigunta, while those coming from Chennai and Bengaluru can reach Kapilatheertham through the other arm.

The third arm connects to the Tirumala bus station. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, which implements Smart City projects, commenced works on February 17, 2018. AFCON won the tender and was given a two-year deadline to complete the construction of the flyover. The project was delayed due to the change in the State government and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jagan will arrive in Tirupati on Monday and inaugurate the flyover before proceeding to Tirumala to offer silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the government. He will also offer prayers at the Gangamma temple in Tirupati.

