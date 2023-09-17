Home States Andhra Pradesh

APFDC bags Capexil top export award for 2021-22

APFDC acts as an agency to the government to undertake Beedi (abnus) leaf trade, sale and export of red sanders wood, besides promoting eco-tourism in forest areas.

Published: 17th September 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

AP Forest Development Corporation Limited

AP forest development corporation limited won the CAPEXIL TOP export award instituted by the government of India | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDC) has bagged the Capexil top export award instituted by the Government of India. APFDC Chairman Gurrampati Devendra Reddy received the award from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award for 2021-22, Devendra Reddy attributed it to the progressive policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the guidance of Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

“We have bagged the award in the category of excellence in exports of plywood and allied products. This could only be possible as AP stood top in ease of doing business for the last four years,” he said and added that the State had recorded a 15.31% growth rate in exports in 2021-22, compared to the previous fiscal, and improved its rank to fourth in the country, from seventh in 2019-20.

“We have exported over 6,572.36 tonnes of red sanders in log form, and earned foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 2,003 crore in the last seven years. It has plans to sell and export 5,000 tonnes of red sanders to China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE and Europe to earn foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, besides promoting the use of red sanders products in the domestic market in a big way,” he explained.

APFDC acts as an agency to the government to undertake Beedi (abnus) leaf trade, sale and export of red sanders wood, besides promoting eco-tourism in forest areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Capexil top export award AP Forest Development Corporation Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp