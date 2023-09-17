APFDC bags Capexil top export award for 2021-22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDC) has bagged the Capexil top export award instituted by the Government of India. APFDC Chairman Gurrampati Devendra Reddy received the award from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award for 2021-22, Devendra Reddy attributed it to the progressive policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the guidance of Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

“We have bagged the award in the category of excellence in exports of plywood and allied products. This could only be possible as AP stood top in ease of doing business for the last four years,” he said and added that the State had recorded a 15.31% growth rate in exports in 2021-22, compared to the previous fiscal, and improved its rank to fourth in the country, from seventh in 2019-20.

“We have exported over 6,572.36 tonnes of red sanders in log form, and earned foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 2,003 crore in the last seven years. It has plans to sell and export 5,000 tonnes of red sanders to China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE and Europe to earn foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, besides promoting the use of red sanders products in the domestic market in a big way,” he explained.

APFDC acts as an agency to the government to undertake Beedi (abnus) leaf trade, sale and export of red sanders wood, besides promoting eco-tourism in forest areas.

