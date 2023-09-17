Nipah scare: Kurnool officials step up vigil

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: As Kerala battles with the Nipah outbreak, the Kurnool administration has stepped up vigil in the district. The officials have been asked to focus on identifying arrivals and returnees from Kerala as several students and pilgrims throng the district.

It may be noted that there are nearly 12 nursing colleges in the erstwhile Kurnool district where as many as 500 students from Kerala are pursuing GNM, B.Sc and M.Sc in nursing courses. Several people, especially drivers of lorries, private buses, and cabs who ferry pilgrims travelling from the district to Ayyappa temple are regularly in touch with Kerala locals.

As the chances of people contracting the virus are high, the district officials have been chalking out strategies to contain the spread. In this view, the local administration has asked the residents to ensure they maintain social distancing.

