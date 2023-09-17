Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP to raise Naidu’s arrest & YSRC’s ‘vindictive’ policies in Parliament on September 18

Alleging that the safety and security of the people in the State is at stake, the TDP MPs accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of getting Naidu ‘illegally’ arrested for political vendetta.

Published: 17th September 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting held in New Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) in its meeting, held in New Delhi on Saturday, decided that it would raise the issue of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and the ‘vindictive’ policies of the YSRC government during the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on September 18.

The meeting, chaired by TDP  general secretary Nara Lokesh, saw Lok Sabha MPs Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and K Ram Mohan Naidu, Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao in attendance.

Alleging that the safety and security of the people in the State is at stake, the TDP MPs accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of getting Naidu ‘illegally’ arrested for political vendetta. Calling for an immediate intervention by the Centre, they said, “Jagan has ignored the State’s development and instead focused on illegal arrests.”Speaking to reporters, Lokesh exuded confidence that his father would soon get relief from the courts. “Justice can be delayed, but not denied,” he remarked.

Questioning the ‘slow’ progress in the probe of criminal cases against Jagan, Lokesh said, “The CM is celebrating the 10th anniversary of being on bail even as the CBI has filed a chargesheet against him in the case related to the misappropriation of `42,000 crores. He is probably influencing every witness possible.”

