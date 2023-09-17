Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala turns into fortress ahead of fete

Senior officials from both police and TTD accompanied the DGP Rajendranath Reddy during the inspection along four mada streets surrounding the temples.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the twin annual Brahmotsavams is all set to commence on September 18, the State Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy inspected the ongoing safety and security arrangements on Saturday evening.

During his inspection, DGP Reddy viewed the entry and exit points at different galleries, a refilling system of devotees during Garuda Vahana Seva and also discussed the bandobast arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 18 and 19. He instructed officials to ensure top priority for the security of devotees visiting the hill shines for Brahmotsavams.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said elaborate arrangements were made such as parking facilities for 15,000 vehicles, geo-tagging facility for children, focus on crowd management, traffic management, safety of VIPs and devotees and ensuring hassle-free darshan for devotees.

He said that a total of 4,000 police officials of various ranks will keep an eye on the annual fete and added that special teams were formed comprising both Tirupati police and TTD Vigilance to focus on the safety of children and people visiting the temple. “The safety of the devotees is our top priority. Additional forces will be deployed from Galigopuram to Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in the Alipiri route."

