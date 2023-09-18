Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 government school students set to attend SDG Summit at UN HQ

Officials explained that the objective of the international tour is to give meritorious students a global platform to learn, discuss and share their knowledge and new ideas with the world.

The delegation of students of government schools from Andhra Pradesh, which is on a two-week visit to America | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 10-member delegation of students from Andhra Pradesh reached the United States of America on Sunday for a two-week visit to attend seminars and hold discussions at the United Nations, World Bank, US Department of State and Columbia University.

As a goodwill gesture, they have also been invited to the White House in Washington DC before the tour concludes on September 28.

This is the first time that underprivileged students from government schools in the State received the opportunity to be part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 18 and 19.

Besides speaking on the SDGs, students will also highlight initiatives such as Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena implemented in the education sector.

“Children will elaborate how the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has transformed the education sector by introducing bilingual textbooks, tablets, digital classrooms, teaching in English and curriculum reforms,” officials said.

Noting that some of the children come from very humble backgrounds, officials said the parents of a few children are daily wage workers, while others work as auto and lorry drivers, mechanics and security guards.

