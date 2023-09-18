Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Kesari University  to start its maiden batch from September 25 

As per the UGC guidelines, the university authorities are going to carry out the admission process for about 700 post-graduation (PG) seats for as many as 17 various science and arts courses.

Published: 18th September 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Kesari University.( Photo | AKU website)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The newly-established Andhra Kesari University (AKU) is set to start its maiden batch of students on September 25. As per the UGC guidelines, the university authorities are going to carry out the admission process for about 700 post-graduation (PG) seats for as many as 17 various science, Arts and Humanities category courses.

The PG Courses offering admissions here are MA- Economics, MA -History, MA-Social Work, MA-English, MA-Telugu, M.Ed., M.Com, M.P.Ed, M.J.M.C, M.Sc-Environmental science, technology, M.Sc- Mathematics, M.Sc- Statistics, M.Sc.- Aqua Culture, M.Sc.-Organic Chemistry, M.Sc.- Analytical Chemistry and the M.Sc.-Computer Science courses.

Detailed information regarding these PG admissions is made available on the AKU website for the convenience of the aspirants. Already the admissions process for the MBA/ MCA courses through the ‘ICET-2023’ has started and registrations are on the way from September 8 and continue till September 16.

Later up to September 21, students may exercise their web options.  Allotment of seats will be taken up as per the norms on September 25. On the other hand, for all remaining AKU-PG courses, the admission process will be conducted through the APPGCET-2023 merit and the student's online registrations for the admissions will be allowed up to September 20 and the certificates verification process will be continued up to September 22 and from September 20 to 24 web-options will be received.

From September 27 onwards, the allotments of the PG seats will be commenced, Dr. G Soma Sekhara, Director, AKU (Admissions) explained. As the University doesn’t have adequate infrastructure facilities, including a number of buildings required for academic and administrative purposes, the authorities are planning to start and continue the first academic year activities with the present available buildings and infrastructure at the AKU campus and at the Pernamitta University site.

They are planning to get a few rented buildings as per the requirements, especially for the PG student hostel purpose. Already, the AKU authorities visited a few private buildings near the AKU campus in the Ongole City limits and in the Pernamitta locality.

New varsity buildings

Authorities are planning to get a few rented buildings as per the requirements for the student. Already, the AKU authorities visited a few buildings near the campus in Ongole City limits and in the Pernamitta locality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Kesari University UGC guidelines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp