Andhra Kesari University  to start its maiden batch from September 25 

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The newly-established Andhra Kesari University (AKU) is set to start its maiden batch of students on September 25. As per the UGC guidelines, the university authorities are going to carry out the admission process for about 700 post-graduation (PG) seats for as many as 17 various science, Arts and Humanities category courses.

The PG Courses offering admissions here are MA- Economics, MA -History, MA-Social Work, MA-English, MA-Telugu, M.Ed., M.Com, M.P.Ed, M.J.M.C, M.Sc-Environmental science, technology, M.Sc- Mathematics, M.Sc- Statistics, M.Sc.- Aqua Culture, M.Sc.-Organic Chemistry, M.Sc.- Analytical Chemistry and the M.Sc.-Computer Science courses.

Detailed information regarding these PG admissions is made available on the AKU website for the convenience of the aspirants. Already the admissions process for the MBA/ MCA courses through the ‘ICET-2023’ has started and registrations are on the way from September 8 and continue till September 16.

Later up to September 21, students may exercise their web options. Allotment of seats will be taken up as per the norms on September 25. On the other hand, for all remaining AKU-PG courses, the admission process will be conducted through the APPGCET-2023 merit and the student's online registrations for the admissions will be allowed up to September 20 and the certificates verification process will be continued up to September 22 and from September 20 to 24 web-options will be received.

From September 27 onwards, the allotments of the PG seats will be commenced, Dr. G Soma Sekhara, Director, AKU (Admissions) explained. As the University doesn’t have adequate infrastructure facilities, including a number of buildings required for academic and administrative purposes, the authorities are planning to start and continue the first academic year activities with the present available buildings and infrastructure at the AKU campus and at the Pernamitta University site.

They are planning to get a few rented buildings as per the requirements, especially for the PG student hostel purpose. Already, the AKU authorities visited a few private buildings near the AKU campus in the Ongole City limits and in the Pernamitta locality.

New varsity buildings

Authorities are planning to get a few rented buildings as per the requirements for the student. Already, the AKU authorities visited a few buildings near the campus in Ongole City limits and in the Pernamitta locality.

