Artisans’ contribution to economic growth is invaluable: Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba has said Vishwakarma Jayanti is a celebration of creativity, talent and hard work of artisans and craftsmen, whose contribution to society is invaluable.

Participating in Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of ‘YashoBhoomi’ at Dwarka from New Delhi virtually, at a programme organised at the Railway Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday, he described Vishwakarmis as the real karma yogis, who always believe in hard work and dedication.

The Union Minister said under Vishwakarma there are 18 subgroups working in various occupations like barber, cobbler, tailor, brick mason, welder, carpenter etc. without whom our life is totally unimaginable and unsustainable.

Stating that the Prime Minister’s vision is also supporting them through skill development, training and providing economic aid without any collateral, he said such dedicated and visionary steps will make India a leading economy by 2047. He appealed to the entire Vishwakarma fraternity to utilise this golden opportunity provided by the Centre under the new scheme to make their lives self-sustainable through self-employment.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil, N Yuvraj, Secretary, Industries and Commerce, officials of MSME Ministry, senior railway officials and others were present.

Meanwhile, Vishwakarma Jayanti official celebrations were held at the CP Brown Library and Language Research Centre of Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa on Sunday.An exhibition of implements used by carpenters, goldsmiths, sculptors and other artisans were displayed at the expo.

