BJP high command will react on Naidu’s arrest at right time: Minister Devusinh Chauhan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan has said the BJP central leadership will respond to the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at an appropriate time.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the PM Vishwakarma scheme launch in the city on Sunday, the Union Minister said the BRS government was indulging in corrupt practices in Telangana and people were aware of its corruption. Exuding confidence that the BJP will form government in Telangana in the ensuing elections, he said the BJP got 45% votes in Karnataka, but it lost in the number tally.

He criticised some political parties and individuals, who were making irrational comments on Sanatana Dharma. “It is unfortunate that people are making adverse comments though Sanatana Dharma has enhanced the image of the country,” he noted. Chauhan exuded confidence that the BJP would win with a huge majority in the 2024 elections. “The BJP is ruling in 15 States and will extend its rule to more States in the ensuing elections,” he asserted.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said Visakhapatnam was chosen along with three other cities to develop by Niti Aayog. Visakhapatnam will witness further development in the future. The other cities, which will also be developed are Varanasi, Mumbai and Surat. State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari made it clear that the saffron party and the Jana Sena Party are in alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Sunday after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations organised by the party, she said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan had already made it clear that he is part of NDA and will explain the reasons and circumstances of his announcement about an alliance with the TDP to the BJP central leadership. As regards the BJP stance, she said, “It will be decided by the central leadership and we will follow it.”

On the criticism of BJP being silent on Naidu’s arrest, she reminded mediapersons that it was the BJP, which condemned it first.“We have clearly stated that the government did not follow any rules and regulations before making the arrest. Further, our leaders in Telangana too have condemned the arrest of Naidu. Hence, saying that the BJP has not reacted to it is not proper,” she observed.

