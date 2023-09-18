CM Jagan to release water to 77 tanks in Kurnool district: Buggana Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place for the release of water to 77 tanks in Kurnool, which will quench the thirst of western mandals of Kurnool district, said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Reviewing the arrangements made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the district on Tuesday, he said Jagan will be releasing water from the HNSS project to those tanks, benefiting 57 villages in Pattikonda, Dhone, Aluru and Panyam Assembly segments.

Stating that this is the first visit of Jagan to the Dhone Assembly constituency, he asked all the stakeholders of the programme to make it a success. After releasing water from Alamkonda pump station in Lakkasagaram of Krishnagiri mandal, Jagan will address a public meeting in Dhone.

