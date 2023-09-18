Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur tops Indian Swachhata League 2.0 registrations

Denizens of Guntur seen posing for a selfie as part of Mega Selfie Camp I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after bagging the national third rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023, Guntur Municipal Corporation has proved its mettle by standing in first place in the Mega Selfie Camp and Indian Swachhata League 2.0 registrations held at BR Stadium here on Sunday.

As part of Indian Swachhata League 2.0, GMC has conducted a three-day citizen registration campaign in which over 13,576 residents have registered. The GMC was followed by GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) with 3,380 registrations, and Navi Mumbai with 2,338 registrations. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada city Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that the GMC has surpassed Chattisgarh in selfie record, where more than 2,200 residents participated.

“After bagging the first rank in the State in Swachhta Ki Do Rang national campaign for educating citizens on the importance of segregation of waste, and third rank in the country in Swachh Vayu Survekshan, attaining present rank is a proud moment for the city,” he added.

Stating that the central government has initiated several awareness programmes to educate the public on the importance of segregation of wastes, sanitation, and other aspects, as part of Swachh Survekshan 2023, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said, “With the coordination of GMC officials, public representatives, ward secretariat staff, GMC aims to achieve various nationwide awards and better rank in Swachh Survekshan Survey. A special action plan would be implemented in the city to ensure 100% door-to-door collection of segregated waste and achieve Clean Guntur”.

Later, the officials took Swachh oath and pledged to realise the goal of achieving Swachh Guntur.Guntur West Constituency MLA Maddali Giridhar, deputy mayors Bala Vajra Babu, Shaik Sajiila, additional commissioner P Roja, deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah, Ch Srinivas and other officials were also present.

