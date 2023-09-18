Jagan ruined future of youth, says TDP leader Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the king of loot, former minister and TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said, “Jagan only thinks of how to ruin the future of the youth and not how to help them.”

Speaking to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, Yanamala denounced the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case. Pointing out that Siemens and DesignTech themselves are openly stating that there is no corruption in the skill development project, the TDP Politburo member felt that there is no rule of law in the State and the CID is being run as a private limited company.

