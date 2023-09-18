Nine-day Brahmotsavams to begin today, 3 lakh devotees expected for Garuda Seva

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara has been decked up as the nine-day Brahmotsavams are set to commence on Monday. Large-scale arrangements have been made to facilitate a hassle-free darshan of the presiding deity as well as the Vahana Sevas to the devotees.

Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said common devotees will be prioritised and that all the time slots have been allocated to them. While 25,000 to 30,000 tokens will be given manually at the Tirupati Srinivasam complex, Vishnu Nivasam complex, Govinda Raja Choultires and Divya Darshan (pedestrian devotees) tokens at Bhudevi Complex in Alipiri every day, another 45,000 devotees can enter directly from Queue Complexes without tokens or tickets. Authorities are expecting that around three lakh devotees might offer prayers at the temple on the day of Garuda Seva.

The commander-in-chief of Srivaru, Sri Vishvaksenulavaru, conducted a procession in the four Mada streets and supervised the arrangements ahead of the big event.Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy also inspected the shrine on Saturday and Sunday. He will stay in Tirumala till Tuesday in view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the temple on Monday. Jagan will offer sacred silk robes to the presiding deity on the first day of the celestial fete.

Meanwhile, as a prelude to the annual event, Ankurarpanam was held on Sunday evening. Later, special pujas were performed to Mother Earth in the Yagasala of the temple and new grains were sowed. The ceremony of sowing seeds, known as Beejavapanam, is an essential part of Ankurarpanam.TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, and others participated in the ritual.

