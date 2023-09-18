Rahul, Priyanka, Kharge to attend meetings in Andhra Pradesh: APCC chief Gidugu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju has asserted that the very first signature of the Congress, once it returns to power at the Centre, will be on the file according to Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, as promised in Parliament 10 years ago.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the last day of the three-day CWC meeting held in Hyderabad, the APCC chief said he submitted a report on the injustice meted out to AP in the last decade after the State bifurcation.

He explained to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge as to how the YSRC and the TDP yielding to the BJP had done injustice to the State. Exuding confidence of Congress and INDIA bloc victory in the 2024 elections, Rudraraju said as announced by Rahul Gandhi at the Kurnool public meeting in 2018, the first signature will be on the file related to SCS to AP.

“In the coming days, we will organise three public meetings at different places, which will be addressed by Congress's top leaders. Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, Priyanka Gandhi in Vijayawada and Mallikarjun Kharge in Tirupati and Anantapur districts,” he said and appealed to the people to vote for the Congress to put AP on the path of economic development.

“The BJP government could not fulfil any assurance made to AP in the last 10 years. All the BJP did was betray the people of our State. Unfortunately, both the ruling and opposition parties have become puppets in the hands of the BJP government at the Centre,” he rued.

