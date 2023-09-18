Ryots in a fix as rains play spoilsport in Anantapur

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: With rains playing spoilsport in the undivided Anantapur district, farmers are a worried lot as a drought-like situation persists in the region. Of the total 16.15 lakh acres, farmers could cultivate crops in only 8.82 lakh acres due to water scarcity. Even though the district recorded some rainfall in the first week of September this year, the situation remains alarming.

Agriculture officials in the district estimated that crops would be cultivated on 16.15 lakh acres in the undivided district this season. While farmers have managed to cultivate crops in 6.22 lakh acres out of the 9.15 lakh acres in Anantapur district, crops were sowed in only 2.60 lakh acres in Sri Sathya Sai district, which is 37% of the total seven lakh acres of arable land.

Anantapur district recorded a deficit rainfall of 26.04% as it received 185.5 mm of rain as against the expected 251.5 mm. Similarly, Sri Sathya Sai district logged a deficit of 35.55% as it recorded 184 mm rainfall as against 285.5 mm. Subsequently, cultivation of groundnut also took a hit as the crop relies on rain. As a result, the crop has been cultivated in only 1.46 lakh acres of the total 10.79 lakh acres in the undivided district.

Additionally, groundwater levels have also dropped to 8.22 metres by the end of June from 7.67 metres at the end of May in all 31 mandals of Anantapur. The rapid decline recorded in just one month has added to the woes of the farmers. Of the 1,484 water tanks in the district, 975 are now dry, 11 have 75% water remaining, 115 have 50%, and 396 have only 25% water level intact.

