Three killed in a road accident as bike rams into truck

The motorcycle, on which they were travelling, hit a stationary fish container, killing them on the spot.

Published: 18th September 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three youths were killed in a road accident that took place near Maddiralapadu village in Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) Mandal limits during the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Maariboina Manikantha (21), Bathina Aravind (19) and Maariboina Gopi (27), residents of Pamidipadu village of Korisapadu mandal.

According to the police, the victims went to Ongole to order for a Ganesh idol on Saturday. On their return journey, the motorcycle, on which they were travelling, hit a stationary fish container, killing them on the spot. Meanwhile, Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar arrived at the hospital on Sunday and consoled the bereaved family.

