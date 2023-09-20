AIIB team lauds Andhra Pradesh rural road project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has expressed its satisfaction with the quality of development works taken up under the Andhra Pradesh Rural Road Project (APRRP) in the State and described it as the best project taken up with the funding of AIIB.

The AIIB Implementation Support Team inspected the progress and quality of works taken up under the APRRP in the combined Godavari districts for five days. The delegation called on Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and expressed its satisfaction over the progress of rural road works.

With an objective to provide better road facilities to all the habitations having more than 250 population in all the 13 combined districts in the State and also to repair the rural roads in West Godavari and Srikakulam, the APRRP was taken up with the financial assistance of AIIB.

Against the total project estimate of Rs 5,026 crore, the AIIB had provided a loan to the tune of Rs 3,418 crore and the State government is bearing the remaining Rs 1,608 crore to develop roads in rural areas. A total of 3,665 works were taken up in the State under the project.

