Andhra Pradesh government will table MSP bill in Assembly session: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy announced the introduction of the bill in the session scheduled for September 21.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Aiming to provide support price for farmers, the State government is set to introduce the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Bill in the ensuing Assembly session, announced Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

During the inauguration of the newly constructed cement roads and side drains at Jutlakonduru village, costing Rs 30 lakh, the minister announced the introduction of the bill in the session scheduled for September 21.

Kakani said, “The new bill aims to ensure fair support prices for the produce of farmers to protect them from incurring losses. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to implementation of welfare schemes benefits all sections of society in the State.”

He thanked the Chief Minister for solving road and drainage issues in his  Sarvepalle Assembly constituency. Furthermore, he expressed gratitude for resolving longstanding land issues, benefiting numerous farmers. Plans are underway to address revenue concerns in the Sarvepalle constituency, he added. During his visit, he also addressed public grievances at the MPDO office in Manubolu mandal, accompanied by MPP Vajramma and MPDO Prasad.

