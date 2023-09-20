Brain dead man in Andhra Pradesh gives new lease of life to three

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A 55-year-old farmer from Anantapur gave a new lease of life to three people after he was declared brain dead on September 14. The deceased was identified as Aparala Sunkireddy, a native of Anantapur district. Aparala sustained severe injuries after the two-wheeler he was travelling on collided with a four-wheeler in Gooty on September 10.

He was initially admitted to KIMS (Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital in Bengaluru and then rushed to Spandana Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The patient was shifted to SPARSH Hospital in Yeshwantpur on September 11 for advanced medical care due to his critical condition.

Unfortunately, his health condition deteriorated, following which doctors declared him brain dead on September 14. While his liver and right kidney were successfully transplanted to patients at SPARSH Hospital, the other kidney was sent to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

As per protocol, officials from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) initiated the process for organ donation and took written consent from family members. SPARSH Hospital COO Joseph Pasangha lauded the noble gesture of the kin of Aparala that raised awareness about the critical need for organ donations in our country.

