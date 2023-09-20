Home States Andhra Pradesh

Forensic audit conducted by private firm: Keshav

PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav said that all the 42 centres under the skill development project have certified that all the necessary equipment and infrastructure are available.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Producing ‘evidence’ on what exactly had happened in the skill development project, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav said, “This clearly indicates as to how the State government since the beginning has resorted to false propaganda and how untruths are being presented before the court to mislead the judiciary.”

Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters on Tuesday, Keshav said, “The forensic audit report, which both the State government and the CID have been claiming since the beginning as crucial evidence, is actually conducted by a private firm called Sarath Associates. The firm, and IVS Associates working for the State government, have been using the same computer system.”

“This has clearly exposed that the government deliberately and with some conspiracy had asked its own organisation to conduct the audit in the skill development project. IVS Associates works for organisations like Carmel Asia and other firms that belong to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sarath Associates had used the same computers with which the firm conducts its audits regularly, for auditing the skill development project and submitted its report to the YSRC government," he pointed out.

Maintaining that those who are managing all the 42 centres under the skill development project have certified that all the necessary equipment and infrastructure are available, the MLA said the details are being uploaded onto the TDP website to make people know the facts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIDPublic Accounts CommitteeTelugu Desam Party Payyavula Keshav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp