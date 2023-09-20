Forensic audit conducted by private firm: Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Producing ‘evidence’ on what exactly had happened in the skill development project, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav said, “This clearly indicates as to how the State government since the beginning has resorted to false propaganda and how untruths are being presented before the court to mislead the judiciary.”

Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters on Tuesday, Keshav said, “The forensic audit report, which both the State government and the CID have been claiming since the beginning as crucial evidence, is actually conducted by a private firm called Sarath Associates. The firm, and IVS Associates working for the State government, have been using the same computer system.”

“This has clearly exposed that the government deliberately and with some conspiracy had asked its own organisation to conduct the audit in the skill development project. IVS Associates works for organisations like Carmel Asia and other firms that belong to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sarath Associates had used the same computers with which the firm conducts its audits regularly, for auditing the skill development project and submitted its report to the YSRC government," he pointed out.

Maintaining that those who are managing all the 42 centres under the skill development project have certified that all the necessary equipment and infrastructure are available, the MLA said the details are being uploaded onto the TDP website to make people know the facts.

VIJAYAWADA: Producing ‘evidence’ on what exactly had happened in the skill development project, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav said, “This clearly indicates as to how the State government since the beginning has resorted to false propaganda and how untruths are being presented before the court to mislead the judiciary.” Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters on Tuesday, Keshav said, “The forensic audit report, which both the State government and the CID have been claiming since the beginning as crucial evidence, is actually conducted by a private firm called Sarath Associates. The firm, and IVS Associates working for the State government, have been using the same computer system.” “This has clearly exposed that the government deliberately and with some conspiracy had asked its own organisation to conduct the audit in the skill development project. IVS Associates works for organisations like Carmel Asia and other firms that belong to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sarath Associates had used the same computers with which the firm conducts its audits regularly, for auditing the skill development project and submitted its report to the YSRC government," he pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Maintaining that those who are managing all the 42 centres under the skill development project have certified that all the necessary equipment and infrastructure are available, the MLA said the details are being uploaded onto the TDP website to make people know the facts.