Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gorantla water project moving at a snail’s pace

Though the construction works started in 2019, due to various reasons, including delay in getting required permissions, unavailability of suitable land, and the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got dela

Published: 20th September 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express illustrations)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Even after six years, there is no respite for the residents of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) limits, as the construction works of the long-pending Gorantla water reservoir are progressing at a snail’s pace. Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a drinking water project was initiated at Gorantla with an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore in 2017.

The 53 MLD project includes a 10-km pipeline and two reservoirs, one with 600 KL and another with 4,200 KL capacity, aiming to provide drinking water to about 2.34 lakh people in the merged villages under the corporation limits.

In 2010, as many as 10 villages were merged with GMC, including Gorantla, Reddypalem, Pedapalakaluru, Nallapadu, Chowdavaram, Naidupet, Potturu, Ankireddypalem, Etukuru and Budampadu villages. Since then, the civic body has been providing drinking water through water tankers which is far from sufficient. So for the past decade, the people in these villages and in the tail-end parts of the city have been suffering from insufficient drinking water and the situation is even worse during summer.

Though the construction works started in 2019, due to various reasons, including delay in getting required permissions, unavailability of suitable land, and the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got delayed. With GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri’s initiative, the construction works were restarted. While the construction of one reservoir is completed, slab works of the second reservoir are yet to be finished. However, laying of the pipeline connection from the reservoirs on the hilltop to the underground pipelines is the bottleneck of the project.

Speaking to TNIE, GMC superintendent engineer Bhaskar said that the construction works are at a slow pace due to fund crunch. In the past few months, works worth Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore have been completed, and the contractor did not receive the total sum. So, the works have been halted. He also said that the civic body has served notices to the contractor to restart the works immediately, and if necessary, GMC will take up the remaining construction works to complete the project.

Along with this, the source improvement of the Gorantla project is the 40 MLD capacity filtration plant at the headwater works to be constructed with Rs 125 crore allotted by the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank is yet to be finished. Unless the treatment plant is completed, the Gorantla project can not be utilised at its full capacity. So, the officials are planning to simultaneously complete both projects to provide safe drinking water to the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMRUTdrinking waterGuntur Municipal CorporationGorantla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp