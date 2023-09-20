Naidu’s scams will be raised in Assembly: Buggana Rajendranath

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC is all set to raise the issue of ‘scams and scandals’ of the previous TDP regime in the ensuing Assembly session. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said they would explain to the people the scams of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly Session, which is scheduled to commence on September 21.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhone on Tuesday, Buggana found fault with the ongoing TDP protests condemning the arrest of Naidu, who had committed a scam to the tune of Rs 300 crore in the skill development project. “We will explain the scams of Naidu to the people and expose all those supporting the former Chief Minister,” Buggana asserted.

Accusing Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh of uttering blatant lies on development, he said Dhone Assembly constituency has witnessed growth in all sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Besides constructing schools and colleges, the government is also setting up hostels to take care of the education of thousands of students. People of more than 130 villages in the constituency will get safe drinking water with the construction of overhead tanks at a cost of Rs 300 crore, he explained.

