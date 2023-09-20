Nandi Natakotsavam selections held transparently: Posani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The selection for the final competition to perform at the Nandi Natakotsavam Awards was not influenced by recommendations, clarified Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Drama Development Corporation Posani Krishna Murali. He further added that, following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give Nandi awards without any manipulation, the selections were conducted impartially and transparently.

Posani revealed the details of the plays selected at the primary level for the 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam 2022 at the RTC convention hall in Vijayawada under the auspices of the Natakranga Development Corporation and said that the jury members, who toured the State and assessed the drama performances, have the final call in the selection process.

Managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Film TV and Drama Development Corporation and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T Vijay Kumar Reddy informed that there were 115 entries in five categories for the Nandi Natakotsavam 2022 awards.

“Of the total entries, 38 plays, including 10 entries in the Padya Natakam category, six in the Social Play category, 12 in the Social Playlet category, five in the Children’s category and Five in the College/University category, were selected for finals,” he added.

