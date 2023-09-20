TDP stages silent protest at Raj Ghat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Wearing black badges, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, MPs and other leaders staged a silent protest at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Tuesday, resenting the arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case. On the opening day of the special session of Parliament on Monday, TDP MP Galla Jayadev told the Lok Sabha that the arrest of Naidu was merely out of political vendetta.

“An unblemished leader is arrested and it is a dark day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. I would like to bring it to the attention of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister how law is being broken in the State,” Jayadev said.He made an appeal to both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to initiate immediate steps to release Naidu unconditionally.

Meanwhile, condemning the house arrest of TDP leaders in the State to prevent them from staging protests, Lokesh felt that the YSRC government was in jitters and its days were numbered. Lokesh strongly objected to the arrest of the TDP leaders in various parts of the State, who were on their way to the temples to pray for divine intervention for the release of Naidu. “The arrest of those who are on their way to the temples reflects the cowardly act of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he observed.

“Is it Jagan, who decides whether the TDP leaders or even the common man in the State, should visit the temple or not?” Lokesh asked, adding that the massive support to Naidu could not be checked with the preventive arrests and detentions. The protests being organised in several countries, besides in different parts of India, reflect the massive people’s support to Naidu, who is a visionary.

“The massive protests and rallies across the globe against the arrest have proved that Naidu is an unblemished leader in his four-and-a-half decades political career, who is really committed to the people’s welfare and development,” Lokesh added.

VIJAYAWADA: Wearing black badges, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, MPs and other leaders staged a silent protest at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Tuesday, resenting the arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case. On the opening day of the special session of Parliament on Monday, TDP MP Galla Jayadev told the Lok Sabha that the arrest of Naidu was merely out of political vendetta. “An unblemished leader is arrested and it is a dark day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. I would like to bring it to the attention of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister how law is being broken in the State,” Jayadev said.He made an appeal to both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to initiate immediate steps to release Naidu unconditionally. Meanwhile, condemning the house arrest of TDP leaders in the State to prevent them from staging protests, Lokesh felt that the YSRC government was in jitters and its days were numbered. Lokesh strongly objected to the arrest of the TDP leaders in various parts of the State, who were on their way to the temples to pray for divine intervention for the release of Naidu. “The arrest of those who are on their way to the temples reflects the cowardly act of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Is it Jagan, who decides whether the TDP leaders or even the common man in the State, should visit the temple or not?” Lokesh asked, adding that the massive support to Naidu could not be checked with the preventive arrests and detentions. The protests being organised in several countries, besides in different parts of India, reflect the massive people’s support to Naidu, who is a visionary. “The massive protests and rallies across the globe against the arrest have proved that Naidu is an unblemished leader in his four-and-a-half decades political career, who is really committed to the people’s welfare and development,” Lokesh added.