Two captured leopards freed after DNA reports

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Two leopards, Leopard-2 and Leopard-3, that were captured at the 7th mile along Tirumala Alipiri footpath, were released from the SV Zoo park on Tuesday. However, the other two leopards, Leopard-4 and Leopard-5, are still in the zoo.

While the Leopard-2 was transported to Gundla Brahmeswaram sanctuary located in the Nallamala forest range, 350 km away from Tirupati, Leopard-3 was shifted to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam.

It is to be noted that out of a total of five leopards, based on DNA reports filed by IISER, the first one was released on June 25 at the Talakona forest area, 45 km away from Tirupati.

The remaining four leopards were placed in SV Zoo awaiting their DNA reports. As there are no human traces in the DNA of the Leopard-2 and Leopard-3, the forest department has decided to release the beasts,” said Dr Nanadini, a faculty in IISER.

Remember the first leopard was captured after a leopard had attacked Kaushik and the remaining four beasts were trapped after a leopard killed six-year-old Lakshitha.

