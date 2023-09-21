Home States Andhra Pradesh

2.3k acres of prohibited land regularised in Guntur district

The latest lists of land details were distributed to all registration offices in the district for the benefit of the present land owners.

Published: 21st September 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 08:55 AM

Land

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Putting an end to the decades-old problem, the Guntur district administration has regularised 2,339.15 acres of prohibited land in the district. This move came after the State cabinet decided to amend the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977, thereby conferring full rights to those in possession of government-assigned lands for more than 20 years.

Previously, as per the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands Act, 1977, any piece of land assigned by the government to a landless poor for the purpose of cultivation or as house sites, were not allowed to be transferred and had no right or title in such assigned land and to remove Inam lands from the prohibited list of Section 22-A. As many as 5,415.79 acres of land under 3,587 survey numbers in over 208 villages were under the 22A prohibited lands list in Guntur district.

Following the State government’s instructions, the officials conducted a thorough investigation, re-classification and regularised the prohibited 2,339 acres of land, including 601.36 acres of dotted lands under 167 survey numbers worth over Rs 800 crore, which will benefit over 2,650 families, and 1,737.79 acres of land under 870 survey numbers under various categories of Section 22A.

This will allow the people to enjoy full rights on those lands, and in case of the death of original beneficiaries, their legal heirs would get the full rights. The latest lists of land details were distributed to all registration offices in the district for the benefit of the present land owners.

Over 2,650 families to get the benefit

