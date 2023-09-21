Assembly session may be stormy on N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) deciding to attend the State Legislative Assembly and Council from Thursday and resolving to raise the ‘illegal arrest’ of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the session is expected to be stormy.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRC also announced to inform to the people of the State from the State Assembly about the scams, involving Naidu during the previous TDP regime. From the ruling YSRC, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath already announced that they will raise the issue of ‘scams and scandals’ of the previous TDP regime in the Assembly session.

Meanwhile, the TDLP meeting attended by party general secretary Nara Lokesh virtually, discussed at length whether to attend the Assembly session or boycott it. However, finally, it was decided to attend the Assembly session and take the ‘illegal arrest’ of the Leader of Opposition to the people as the Assembly and the Council are the perfect platform to raise their voice and expose the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and its ‘atrocities’.

“We have to fight both in and outside the Assembly. We should try to tell the people through the Assembly that the arrest of Naidu is illegal. If we do not get a chance to speak on the floor, let us protest,” Lokesh is learnt to have told the TDLP.

Ahead of the commencement of the session of the AP Legislature, Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram conducted a meeting with the officials on Wednesday and directed them to arrange foolproof security. Holding meetings with the Secretaries of various departments and the police officials separately, they reviewed the arrangements for the Assembly session.

While reviewing the law and order issue, the Council Chairman and the Assembly Speaker said the police and marshals should be on a high alert given the present circumstances. They directed Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy not to allow any person into the premises of the Legislature without a pass.

They also asked the Assembly Secretary to restrict the issuance of passes and limit it to prominent persons, officials and staff and not to issue visiting passes. Tight police security should be provided on the four sides of the complex, they said.

Lokesh gets JJP leader’s support

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi to highlight the ‘illegal’ arrest of his father, got the support of Haryana Deputy CM and Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Singh Chautala, BSP MPs Kunwar Danish Ali and Ritesh Pandey

