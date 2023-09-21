Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cancel second phase of MBBS counselling: Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju demanded justice to weaker section students, who suffered injustice during the second phase of MBBS counselling in which several ‘irregularities’ took place. He demanded fresh counselling.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said the second phase of counselling held by YSR University of Health Sciences was full of lapses. He claimed that the YSRC government, which sold seats in the new medical colleges through GO 107 and 108, had yet again resorted to irregularities in MBBS counselling. “It is weaker sections that are being denied medical seats,” the APCC chief observed.

He pointed out that 53,857 rank candidate was given seat under the BC A category, while 60,000 ranker was given seat under the open category and questioned the logic behind it. “We are submitting memoranda to all the district collectors seeking cancellation of the second phase of MBBS counselling and conduct the same afresh. We will also write an open letter to the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said.

Actor Raja joins Congress

Tollywood Raja, who has been keeping distance from the film industry for quite some time, has now joined Congress. He wore Congress colours in the presence of APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju. “Politics are not new to me. I worked behind the scenes earlier and now I am ready for active politics. Serving Telugu people more effectively is the reason behind my entry into politics,” he said.

