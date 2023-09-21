Lord rides Simha Vahanam in grandiose

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the third day of the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Wednesday, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Yoga Narasimha Swamy rode on Simha Vahanam and blessed the devotees. The impressive procession of the Lord was led by caparisoned elephant, bulls, horses with bhajan teams, Kolata and traditional drums beaters from Karnataka have mesmerised the pilgrims in galleries. The unique artforms included Dasavaibhavam Rupakam representing the tradition of Bhagavadramanuja from Tamil Nadu, Sriranga, Dolkunita Doluvaidya vinyasam, Kalpashri, Pooja Kunita, Gopika Rupa Kanthali, the dance traditions of Karnataka.

Similarly, Dasanamanam, Goravara Kunita, Veeragase, Dasa Sankirtana Rupakam from Mysore and Kankipadu Kolata Bhajan from Vijayawada impressed the devotees. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, DLO Veeraju and CE Nageswara Rao were present.

Snapana Tirumanjanam performed

The holy ritual of Snapana Tirumanjanam was held at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Srivari temple on Wednesday. The ceremony included the decoration of Utsava deities with garlands made from the seeds of basil and lotus.

The grand event held at Ranganayakula Mandapam enthralled the devotees as the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swami and His consorts, Sridevi and Sri Bhudevi were given Abhishekam for two hours amidst Veda mantras.

The utsava idols were adorned with almonds, anjeer, and other dry fruits. Flower and fruit decorations of the canopy were made under directions of Deputy Director of TTD Garden wing Srinivasulu and all garlands were donated by Rajender of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

In order to identify the missing children during the ongoing festivities, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy tied child tags, which were introduced by Tirupati police, to children during Simha Vahana seva.

TTD releases three books

Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with TTD EO released three spiritual books which included Anubhava Pasuvaidya Chintamani in Telugu by Sriramulu Chowdary, Vedanta Desika-A multi-skilled manager in English by Sri KS Mohan Kumar, Tarigonda Vengamamba Venkatachal ki Mahima by IN Chandrasekhar Reddy.

No bikes on Ghat Road on Garuda Seva day

In view of the heavy turnout of pilgrims for Garuda Seva on September 22, TTD has cancelled the plying of two-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads from September 21 to September 23. Officials appealed to devotees to note the changes and cooperate with the TTD authorities

