Ongole GGH to get Critical Care Unit worth RS 23.75 crore

The State would spend Rs 5 crore funds for the salaries and other expenditure of the facility.

Published: 21st September 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Plans on the anvil for the construction of the newly sanctioned ‘Critical Care Unit’ at Ongole-Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS). It is expected that the four-floored facility equipped with modern emergency medical facilities will be made available to the public in the next 15 months.

The facility will be constructed under the ‘PM Abhiyan’ programme, where the Union and State governments have sanctioned Rs 23.75 crore in 60:40 ratio, and necessary medical manpower will also be provided immediately after the building construction is completed.

It is to be noted that recently, the Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy had performed Bhoomi Puja and laid the foundation stone for the construction of Critical Care Unit building here at the GGH premises.

“The AP Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Engineering wing will construct the building with the approved design and parameters. Until then, we will manage the Critical Care services in our existing ICU block for the required patients,” medical superintendent Dr Bhagavan Nayak said.

This newly sanctioned ‘Critical Care Unit’ will have all key medical departments, including the neurosurgery, cardiac, orthopaedic, gynaecology, general and paediatric wings. The facility will also be equipped with 50-bed capacity two Operation Theaters (OTs) and two lifts, two staircases and one ramp with around 200 separate staff, including medical officers and paramedical staff.

The State would spend Rs 5 crore funds for the salaries and other expenditures of the facility. Of the Rs 23.75 crore funds, Rs 16 crore will be spent for construction works and the remaining Rs 7 crore will be spent on equipment.

“Due to lack of proper facilities in the Ongole district, critical patients are being referred to Guntur or Vijayawada hospitals for better treatment. After completion of the Critical Care Unit in Ongole-GGH, almost all medical emergency services will be made available to the patients,” said M Vijaya Bhaskar, EE, APMSIDC.

Meanwhile, to provide better services to infants and newborns, the State government gave nod for the expansion of the paediatric ICU with an additional 20 beds to the existing 20 beds.

