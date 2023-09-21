Home States Andhra Pradesh

Orders on CID’s plea for CM Chandrababu Naidu’s custody reserved

The counsel of the APCID informed the court that the investigation agency got solid evidence against Naidu pertaining to his involvement in the skill development corporation scam.

N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court has reserved its orders on the petition filed by the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) seeking custody of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in Rajahmundry Central Prison in connection with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case.ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu heard the arguments of both the parties on Wednesday and reserved the orders for Thursday.

The counsel of the APCID informed the court that the investigation agency got solid evidence against Naidu pertaining to his involvement in the skill development corporation scam. “The investigation needs to be taken a step further to obtain more information from the accused Naidu, who launched the scheme bypassing the rules and released Rs 371 crore from the State exchequer to shell companies in the name of setting up skill development clusters in the State,” the CID counsel said.

Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra raised serious objections over not following the procedure while arresting the former Chief Minister and stated that Section 17A of the PC Act does not applicable in Naidu’s case. Luthra also sought the CCTV camera footage and call recordings of officers, who were present while arresting Naidu on September 10. After hearing the arguments, the Judge posted the matter to Thursday.

