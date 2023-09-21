TDP members suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly after ruckus in House

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday suspended three members- two from Telugu Desam Party and one YSR Congress- rebel MLA for the current session and the other opposition legislators for the day for 'disrupting' House proceedings.

The session started on a story note with the TDP members rushing to the Podium and raising slogans against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and demanding a debate on the issue. The House witnessed some anxious moments with the treasury and Opposition members rushing towards each other.

As the TDP members demanded a short-notice discussion on the `illegal' arrest of Naidu. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said they are ready for a debate on Naidu's arrest and wanted the

Opposition members to allow the House to run smoothly. The TDP members rushed to the podium holding placards and raised slogans disrupting the proceedings. The TDP members hurled papers on the Speaker's Chair.

Water resources development minister Ambati Rambabu said the TDP members are behaving in an objectionable manner and are provoking them to respond in the same manner. Amid the chaos, Hindupur MLA and film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna twirled his moustache in an aggressive manner to which Rambabu asked Balakrishna to show his heroics in movies. Minister Meruga Nagarjuna and some other members also rushed to the Podium and with tempers running high, Speaker Tammineni Sitharam urged TDP members to return to their sets with folded hands. As they did not budge, the Speaker adjourned the House.

After the House convened, the TDP members continued to disrupt the proceedings following which Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP and two YSRC members. While TDP members Payyavula Keshav and YSRC rebel member Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy were suspended for the entire session for their unruly behaviour, others were suspended for the day. The Speaker warned Balakrishna for twirling his

moustaches in the House.

