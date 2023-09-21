YSRC committed to empowerment of women politically, asserts Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As announced earlier by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRC supported the Women Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and voted in its favour on Wednesday. The same support will be extended in the Rajya Sabha. “Our party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided that we should support the Women’s Reservation Bill and the YSRC has already been implementing it in the State of AP and we will extend full support to the bill in the Rajya Sabha,” said V Vijayasai Reddy.

Meanwhile, participating in the discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, YSRC MP BV Satyavathi endorsed the bill and suggested that OBCs also come within its purview. MP Vanga Geetha informed Parliament about 50% reservation provided for women in nominated posts in AP.

“The Bill carries the promise of empowering women, fostering inclusivity, and advancing the cause of gender equality in our political sphere. It is a testament to our commitment to strengthening democracy by ensuring that every voice, regardless of gender, but also represented in the highest echelons of governance,” she said.

Highlighting the strengths of the bill, the YSRC MP spoke about four major points supporting it. She said the foremost positive aspect of this bill is its potential to empower women in India, despite the constitutional promise of gender equality. Women have been under-represented in our legislative bodies, so this reservation policy acknowledges the need for affirmative action to uplift the status of women and provide them with equal opportunities in politics, she added.

“The other major important point is resource allocation. This means that women in power are more likely to address issues like health care, education and sanitation, which are often neglected. The third critical point in the support of the bill is the increased participation and last but not least, is equitable representation. So rotating reserved seats ensures equitable representation of women from different regions and hence, in the inclusivity of diverse perspectives,” she added.

