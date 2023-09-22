AP records 67%  drop in Maternity Mortality Rate

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant triumph, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a beacon of success in child healthcare as the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Under-5 Mortality Rate (U-5M) declined by 67.7 per cent and 41.8 per cent respectively in 2020.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Sample Registration System (SRS) data, the MMR plummeted to 45 per 1 lakh live births in Andhra Pradesh, reflecting a commendable decline from 195 reported in 2001-03, while India saw a drop from 301 to 97 between 2018 and 2020.

The progress is not limited to maternal health, child mortality rates have also seen a sharp decline in the State. The Under-5 Mortality Rate in AP, according to the SRS, stood at 27 in 2020, showcasing an impressive reduction from the 45 per 1,000 live births reported in 2011. For India, the figures stood at 32 in 2020 from 55 reported in 2011.

According to the health, medical and family welfare officials, the government has implemented several measures to enhance maternal and child healthcare within the State. The government has been actively encouraging mothers to opt for institutional deliveries, ensuring they give birth in healthcare facilities with the assistance of medical professionals.

In a bid to reduce the financial burden on families, the government has been providing allowances for deliveries, which take place in government hospitals. Alongside the Central government’s Janani Suraksha Yojana Scheme, the State government has introduced the Jagananna Asara scheme, which offers a combination of cash assistance and comprehensive post-delivery care to pregnant women.

The Jagananna Talli Bidda Express vehicle has been designed to provide post-delivery care to women, to drop the mother and child at their residence. A recent addition to the healthcare initiatives is the Family Physician concept, offering continuous care and support to pregnant women from conception till the post-delivery phase at their doorstep.

These integrated efforts showcase the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services for both expecting mothers and children, leading to a decline in mortality rates across the State.

