Dengue death: Lokesh fears of Chandrababu Naidu's safety

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The death of an undertrial prisoner, who was remanded in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, due to dengue fever while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Kakinada took a political turn with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh expressing fear that his father Chandrababu Naidu was kept in unsafe environs. Naidu was lodged in prison following his arrest in the skill development corporation scam case. G Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (19) of Dowleswaram, an accused in a dacoity case, was remanded in prison on September 6.

Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Incharge and DIG (Prisons) Ravi Kiran said, “Satyanarayana had been suffering from fever from September 7. He was admitted to the local government hospital. He had developed dengue fever symptoms and vomited blood in the hospital. He was shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital on September 19.’’

The DIG said Satyanarayana died on Wednesday. He tested dengue positive. His family members were at the hospital at the time of Satyanarayana’s death. The death of the undertrial prisoner was informed to the Prisons Department as well as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the DIG said and refuted the allegations that Satyanarayana died in the prison. “There is no need to panic about the atmosphere in the prison and there is no outbreak of malaria or dengue,” Ravi Kiran asserted.

Fogging operation has been taken up in the prison in consultation with the authorities concerned. There are 2,064 inmates (convicts and undertrials), besides nearly 200 staff and officials, in the prison. “The Prisons Department is taking all the steps regarding the health of inmates and there is nothing to panic,” the DIG averred.

Meanwhile, Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was trying to cause harm to a Z+ protectee in the central prison. “Though we have complained that there is no proper security and about the menace of mosquitoes, the prison authorities are not responding,’’ he stated in a post on ‘X’.“The government is conspiring to eliminate Naidu. Psycho Jagan should take the responsibility if anything happens to Naidu,” Lokesh said.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The death of an undertrial prisoner, who was remanded in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, due to dengue fever while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Kakinada took a political turn with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh expressing fear that his father Chandrababu Naidu was kept in unsafe environs. Naidu was lodged in prison following his arrest in the skill development corporation scam case. G Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (19) of Dowleswaram, an accused in a dacoity case, was remanded in prison on September 6. Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Incharge and DIG (Prisons) Ravi Kiran said, “Satyanarayana had been suffering from fever from September 7. He was admitted to the local government hospital. He had developed dengue fever symptoms and vomited blood in the hospital. He was shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital on September 19.’’ The DIG said Satyanarayana died on Wednesday. He tested dengue positive. His family members were at the hospital at the time of Satyanarayana’s death. The death of the undertrial prisoner was informed to the Prisons Department as well as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the DIG said and refuted the allegations that Satyanarayana died in the prison. “There is no need to panic about the atmosphere in the prison and there is no outbreak of malaria or dengue,” Ravi Kiran asserted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fogging operation has been taken up in the prison in consultation with the authorities concerned. There are 2,064 inmates (convicts and undertrials), besides nearly 200 staff and officials, in the prison. “The Prisons Department is taking all the steps regarding the health of inmates and there is nothing to panic,” the DIG averred. Meanwhile, Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was trying to cause harm to a Z+ protectee in the central prison. “Though we have complained that there is no proper security and about the menace of mosquitoes, the prison authorities are not responding,’’ he stated in a post on ‘X’.“The government is conspiring to eliminate Naidu. Psycho Jagan should take the responsibility if anything happens to Naidu,” Lokesh said.