Dr YSR University of Health Sciences invites online applications for PG courses

After the lowering of qualifying percentiles released by NBE, the health university invited applications from eligible in-service & non-service candidates for admissions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences invited online applications for admissions into Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma Courses under Competent Authority Quota (CQ) seats and Post Graduate Medical Management Quota (MQ) Seats in private non–minority and minority medical colleges in the State for the academic year 2023-24 separately.

In view of the revised cut-off scores of NEET PG-2023 after the lowering of qualifying percentiles released by NBE, New Delhi, the health university invited applications from eligible in-service & non-service candidates for admissions.

Candidates from other States are not eligible for the Competent Authority Quota seats if they do not satisfy local status/non-local status as per G.O.P.NO. 646, Education (W) Department, Dated 10th July 1979 of Government of Andhra Pradesh (Presidential Order).

Candidates who have already submitted online applications for this academic year 2023-24 and whose names are present in the CQ Merit lists of both in-service and non-service displayed on the University website for this academic year 2023-24 need not apply again and the other conditions notified in the earlier notifications will remain same.

