Ex-MP files PIL in Andhra HC seeking CBI probe into skill scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Thursday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam involving Rs 371 crore.

In his petition, the former MP said several complicated inter-state issues were involved in the scam. Since it is a case pertaining to an economic offence with far-reaching consequences, it should be probed by the CBI. The ED has already taken up a probe into the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, he said.

After TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9 in the skill development scam case, political motives have been attributed, besides former members of the judiciary and retired civil servants making varied comments on the court proceedings. “In view of such developments, it is advisable to have the case investigated by the CBI in an unbiased manner,” he opined.

A total of 44 people and institutions, including Union Home Secretary, CBI Director, ED Director, AP Chief Secretary, APCID, Ghanta Subba Rao, K Lakshminarayana, Nimmagadda Venkata Krishna Prasad, DesignTech MD V Khanvelkar, Skillar Enterprises, Siemens India former MD Suman Bose, Naidu, former minister K Atchannaidu and APSSDC have been made respondents.

