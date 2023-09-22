Home States Andhra Pradesh

Father-son duo drown in Krishna river

According to the police, on Wednesday night, during the immersion procession, the father and son entered the river, slipped, and drowned in the water.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to immerse the Ganesh idol, a father-son duo reportedly drowned in Krishna river in Govindapuram village of Palnadu district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Nirumalla Srinivasa Rao (63), and his son Venkatesh (35), residents of Govindapuram village in Machavaram mandal.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, during the immersion procession, the father and son entered the river, slipped, and drowned in the water. Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the spot launched a search operation and recovered the bodies of the deceased on Thursday afternoon. The family members were devastated to lose their loved ones in such a tragic incident.

Following this, the police cautioned the people to be alert during Vinayaka immersions. Guntur SP Arif Hafeez instructed the officials to increase vigil at the idol immersion sites. He also directed them to arrange skilled swimmers at all immersion sites and ensure that children and old people are not included in the immersion processions.

