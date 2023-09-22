Innovative programs by Palnadu administration evoke good response

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Apart from the government welfare schemes, various innovative programmes initiated by the Palnadu district administration have been yielding good results over the past two years. The brainchild of district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti, ‘Nela Nela Sahitya Prakriya’, a monthly literary programme received a great response from the public and Telugu literature lovers.

With an objective to bring Telugu literature closer to the common people, a book related to both society and literature will be selected in which public literature lovers can participate it and share their thoughts and views. The six editions of this programme received a huge response not only from students but also from the public.

Along with this, ‘Jignasa’ was introduced, during which the officials and staff in the collectorate discussed various topics, including culture, historical facts, and others. Explaining the reason for introducing this programme, Sivashankar Lotheti said that it improves the office culture and develops a friendly environment among staff members which will have a great impact on their work.

Mission Shobakruth was introduced as part of which the unused items and machinery stocked in government offices are auctioned and the amount received would be utilised to develop the office. To encourage the farmers to practise soil-friendly farming methods and increase awareness of natural farming, ideal farmers are felicitated every week, as part of Rythuku Vandanam.

To address students, Bhavitha and ‘A Day with Collector’ in which students from classes 9 and 10 from government schools would get a chance to interact with the Collector and discuss their goals. In order to increase awareness of anaemia, and the healthy habits to be followed during the menstruation cycle among girls of the 12 to 19 age group, the Bangaru Thalli programme was initiated. As part of this, anaemia progress cards were distributed.

In order to identify the hassles of the sanitation workers, ‘Coffee with CLAP Mitra’, during which the Collector interacts with the staff. As part of the Gramodayamam programme, the Collector visits a village every Friday, spends quality time with the residents, and addresses grievances on the spot.

