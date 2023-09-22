Home States Andhra Pradesh

KV Waltair principal booked for admitting 124 ineligible students

The irregularities were detected by the CBI during a joint surprise check conducted by its Visakhapatnam unit on May 3 and 4 at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Published: 22nd September 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The CBI booked the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Visakhapatnam for allegedly admitting 124 ineligible students on the basis of fake service certificates purportedly issued by various Central government departments by taking bribes from their parents.

According to an FIR filed by the CBI, S Sreenivasa Raja, while working as principal at Kendriya Vidyalaya, allegedly conspired with the parents of ineligible students and provided admission to them into various classes without verifying the applications and service certificates and received undue pecuniary advantage to his bank accounts with the State Bank of India and the Union Bank of India through UPI mode.

The irregularities were detected by the CBI during a joint surprise check conducted by its Visakhapatnam unit on May 3 and 4 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Waltair, in order to verify the admissions provided by Raja for 2022-23. It was found that he had violated the procedures laid down under the policies by Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Kendriya Vidyalaya Visakhapatnam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp