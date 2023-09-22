KV Waltair principal booked for admitting 124 ineligible students

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The CBI booked the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Visakhapatnam for allegedly admitting 124 ineligible students on the basis of fake service certificates purportedly issued by various Central government departments by taking bribes from their parents.

According to an FIR filed by the CBI, S Sreenivasa Raja, while working as principal at Kendriya Vidyalaya, allegedly conspired with the parents of ineligible students and provided admission to them into various classes without verifying the applications and service certificates and received undue pecuniary advantage to his bank accounts with the State Bank of India and the Union Bank of India through UPI mode.

The irregularities were detected by the CBI during a joint surprise check conducted by its Visakhapatnam unit on May 3 and 4 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Waltair, in order to verify the admissions provided by Raja for 2022-23. It was found that he had violated the procedures laid down under the policies by Kendriya Vidyalaya.

