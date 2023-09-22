Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari gave clean chit to Chandrababu Naidu: MP Kesineni Srinivas

Recalling how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was jailed in a fake espionage case, Ram Mohan Naidu told the Lok Sabha that a chain of such events is unfolding in AP too.

Published: 22nd September 2023

Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas (Nani)

 Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) informed that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari enquired about the wellbeing of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu when he came across him on the premises of Parliament.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’,  Nani stated that Gadkari described Naidu, who was arrested in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, as a great leader without any blemishes and exuded hope that the former CM would come out clean, overcoming all the hurdles with the God’s grace.”

Srikakulam TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu raised the issue of ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu in the Lok Sabha. Recalling how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was jailed in a fake espionage case, Ram Mohan Naidu told the Lok Sabha that a chain of such events is unfolding in AP too.

“This is nothing but an obvious case of regime, revenge and litigation. On the other hand, a leader (CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) is celebrating the 10th anniversary on September 23 for being on bail, though he looted Rs 43,000 crore. There is an immediate need to correct the system,” he felt.

