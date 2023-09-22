Polavaram project works will be completed by Dec 2025: Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Irrigation project works are expected to be completed by December 2025 as 73.69 per cent of the works are completed so far, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu informed in a written reply to TDP legislators.

Though the question was deemed to be answered during the Assembly session on Thursday, the question hour session was disrupted by the TDP members. It may be recalled that the deadline for the completion of the project works has been pushed further after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said last month that the project would be completed by Kharif 2025.

Though a part of funds for the completing phase I of the project has been released, the stalemate continues over the revised cost estimates of the project. During a recent review meeting, Ambati Rambabu said that the cost of the construction could go even higher as the construction of a new diaphragm wall has been proposed after the repair works of the damaged D-wall were found to be unfeasible. However, the minister had said that the final call would be taken by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The damage caused to the D-wall due to soil erosion is one of the key reasons for the delay in the construction of the project. In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, a decision to increase the amount for the construction of the houses for the project oustees was also taken.

On the other hand, several of the other major irrigation projects in the State are also set to be completed in 2025-26, as stated in the statement. The Vamsadhara phase has been completed and 92 per cent of the phase two works are over. It is expected to be completed by February 2024. As of now, 83 per cent of the Thotapalli Barrage and 43 per cent of the Gajapathinagaram Branch canal, both vital for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, are expected to be completed by June 2025.

