Punganur violence: TDP leaders get HC reprieve

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders and activists, who were allegedly involved in Angallu and Punganur violence during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the irrigation projects in Annamayya and Chittoor districts, got a reprieve with the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the Police Department not to arrest them or take up proceedings till the final hearing of the case.

TDP leaders, including MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, former minister N AmarnathReddy, former MLAs D Ramesh, Shajahan Basha, Rajampet TDP in charge G Narahari, Telugu Yuvatha president Sriram Chinnababu, TDP leaders Sesha Chalapati Naidu, V Chandrasekahr, M Prasad Reddy, Md Praveen Taj, N Venkateswara Prasad, B Viswanath Naidu, E Ramesh, B Sridhar Varma and others were accused of indulging in violence and cases were registered against them by Mudivedu and Punganur police.

Reminding that the police had filed an SLP challenging the court granting anticipatory bail to a few in the case, Justice K Suresh Reddy adjourned the case hearing after two weeks. Meanwhile, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to some TDP leaders from V Kota mandal in Chittoor district accused of Punganur violence during Naidu’s visit.

Taking the statement issued by a complainant in the cases that he erroneously mentioned that the petitioners were at the spot of the incident when it happened, the court granted anticipatory bail to AM Ranganath, M Somappa, BR Rambabu Naidu, S Konda Reddy, GA Bhaktavatsalam, C Viswanath and R Rambabu.

On the other hand, the High Court granted conditional bail to 79 TDP activists, who are in judicial custody in connection with Angallu and Punganur violence. They have been asked to appear in person before the SHO of the police station concerned every Tuesday and Friday. All the 79 have been in the jail for the last 45 days.

Hearing on Naidu’s plea adjourned to September 26

The HC adjourned the case hearing on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in the case pertaining to the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati's capital region to September 26.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders and activists, who were allegedly involved in Angallu and Punganur violence during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the irrigation projects in Annamayya and Chittoor districts, got a reprieve with the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the Police Department not to arrest them or take up proceedings till the final hearing of the case. TDP leaders, including MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, former minister N AmarnathReddy, former MLAs D Ramesh, Shajahan Basha, Rajampet TDP in charge G Narahari, Telugu Yuvatha president Sriram Chinnababu, TDP leaders Sesha Chalapati Naidu, V Chandrasekahr, M Prasad Reddy, Md Praveen Taj, N Venkateswara Prasad, B Viswanath Naidu, E Ramesh, B Sridhar Varma and others were accused of indulging in violence and cases were registered against them by Mudivedu and Punganur police. Reminding that the police had filed an SLP challenging the court granting anticipatory bail to a few in the case, Justice K Suresh Reddy adjourned the case hearing after two weeks. Meanwhile, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to some TDP leaders from V Kota mandal in Chittoor district accused of Punganur violence during Naidu’s visit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking the statement issued by a complainant in the cases that he erroneously mentioned that the petitioners were at the spot of the incident when it happened, the court granted anticipatory bail to AM Ranganath, M Somappa, BR Rambabu Naidu, S Konda Reddy, GA Bhaktavatsalam, C Viswanath and R Rambabu. On the other hand, the High Court granted conditional bail to 79 TDP activists, who are in judicial custody in connection with Angallu and Punganur violence. They have been asked to appear in person before the SHO of the police station concerned every Tuesday and Friday. All the 79 have been in the jail for the last 45 days. Hearing on Naidu’s plea adjourned to September 26 The HC adjourned the case hearing on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in the case pertaining to the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati's capital region to September 26.