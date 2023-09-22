Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srivari annual Brahmotsavams: Srivaru rides on Kalpavruksha Vahanam on day 4

According to the legend Kalpavruksham, the wish-granting divine tree was brought from heaven by Viswakarama and made Brahmotsavam vahanam for Sri Malayappa Swamy.

Published: 22nd September 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A series of art forms were performed during the procession on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the fourth day of the ongoing Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, Malayappa Swamy posed majestically as Rajamannar blessed his devotees on Kalpavruksha Vahanam, here on Thursday morning.

According to the legend Kalpavruksham, the wish-granting divine tree was brought from heaven by Viswakarama and made Brahmotsavam vahanam for Sri Malayappa Swamy. The four mada streets reverberated with chants of Govinda namams during the procession.

While Lord Brahma was paraded on the wooden chariot, well-decorated horses and elephants followed the Brahmaratham. Tirumala pontiffs, TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

