Four women rescued from drowning at Vodarevu beach

GUNTUR: Bapatla police carried out a rescue operation at Vodarevu beach, saving four women from drowning on Thursday. According to police, the women, hailing from Chilakaluripet, had accidentally slipped into the deep waters while participating in the Ganesh idol immersion.Observing this, the head constable and four other vigilant police officers on duty responded and immediately plunged into the water, bringing the women back to safety.

Vodarevu beach, along with Suryalanka Beach, is renowned as a popular tourist destination in the former Guntur district. These picturesque locations attract thousands of visitors from across the State annually. The recent increase in the number of resorts has further boosted tourist footfall, particularly during festive and holiday seasons.

With the rise in the number of tourists, similar incidents of accidents and drowning have become more frequent at Suryalanka, Vodarevu, and Ramapuram beaches. In response, authorities have heightened vigilance measures. Cautionary boards have been installed along the beaches, providing safety guidelines for those venturing into the sea.

To ensure visitor safety, two civil police constables, as well as marine police, actively patrol these areas, preventing individuals from entering deep waters and offering guidance. Additionally, Suryalanka Beach now boasts a team of 10 skilled divers available around the clock to conduct rescue operations.

As a result of these efforts, a total of 50 people have been successfully rescued, although nine tragic incidents resulted in fatalities between April 2022 and August 2023 at Suryalanka Beach, with 19 incidents occurring from April 2022 to March 2023 and nine from April 2023 to August 2023. Additionally, 13 tourists have been rescued in nine separate incidents at Vodarevu and Ramapuram beaches.Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal appreciated the police personnel for their swift response and rescue operation in time.

