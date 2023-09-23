Lord Malayappa mesmerises devotees in ‘Mohini’ avatar during ‘Pallaki Utsavam’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Malayappa Swamy mesmerised the devotees in his Mohini avatar accompanied by Lord Krishna on twin palaquins on the fifth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Friday.While all the other Vahana Sevas were carried by some divine flora and fauna as vehicles starting from Vahana Mandapam, here the Lord pulls out himself gracefully on a colourfully decorated palanquin, bejewelled, well-dressed sporting a parrot in one hand, sitting majestically and charming devotees. He was accompanied by Lord Krishna on another carrier.

According to legend, Lord’s appearance as bejewelled and charming Mohini throws the demons (Asura) in confusion and wins the celestial battle in favour of the deities (Devatas). Through Mohini Avatara, the Lord enlightens his devotees not to fall prey to worldly desires and come out of that “Maya” and lead a righteous and spiritual life. Srivari Sevakulu served food, water, buttermilk, snacks and other eateries to devotees waiting in the galleries of four Mada Streets to catch a glimpse of the Lord.Annadanam Trust officials and TTD top brass supervised the arrangements. TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, the performances showcased by various artists hailing from different States across the country during the procession of Mohini Avataram cast a magic spell on the devotees. JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi supervised the cultural programme.

