Photo expo on PM Modi will inspire youth: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari inaugurated a photo exhibition on PM Narendra Modi at party headquarters in Vijayawada on Friday. The exhibition on the life and times of Modi is meant to inspire the youth of the country.

She said service programmes taken up by BJP on September 17 to mark Modi’s birthday will continue till October 2. “Unlike leaders of other parties, who celebrate their birthdays, the BJP leaders take up service activities to mark their birthdays. The exhibition will be great inspiration to youth,” she said.

Taking potshots at the YSRC government for misleading the people and tax authorities, she said in Narasapuram, when they inspected a liquor outlet, the shopkeeper told Rs 1 lakh business was done, but only Rs 700 was shown as digital payment.

“People should understand that where the remaining amount has gone. Is it justified to claim credit for giving freebies to the people, while looting their pockets?” she asked.

